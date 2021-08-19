WBJEE 2021 round 1 seat allotment result released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check WBJEE 2021 round 1 seat allotment result at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2021 round 1 seat allotment result: The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE 2021) round 1 seat allotment examinations has been released. The candidates can check the seat allotment result at the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. “Round 1 allotment result is declared. Complete paying seat acceptance fee and admission after document verification by August 24,” WBJEEB notification mentioned.

Students who are allotted seats in the first list have to make the fee payment, document verification, and admission between August 20 to August 24. Thereafter, the second allotment list will be released on August 27.

WBJEE 2021 round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on Round 1 seat allotment result link Enter WBJEE roll number, password and security pin WBJEE 2021 seat allotment result will appear on screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

The institution will conduct an additional mop-up round which will start on September 6. The seat allotment result of the mop-up round will be declared on September 11. Students who are allotted seats in the mop-up list have to make the fee payment, document verification, and admission between September 11 to September 15.

For details on WBJEE counselling process, please visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

