ARWU Shanghai Ranking 2021: List of top 10 Universities in India

Top 10 Universities in India: Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was released by Shanghai Ranking recently in which Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore became the only Indian institute to secure a place in the top 500 best universities all over the world. Among Indian Universities, IISc ranked number one followed by the University of Calcutta.

The 2021 ARWU released by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy is one of the premier and globally recognised rankings of higher educational institutions. Check out the list of Indian Universities to be ranked as top 10 by ARWU:

1| Indian Institute of Science- 401-500

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is a public, deemed, research university for higher education and research in science, engineering, design, and management. IISc, Bangalore released the IIT JAM 2021 fourth and also the final admission list on July 22 at jam.iisc.ac.in.

2| University of Calcutta- 601-700

The University of Calcutta is a collegiate public state research university located in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. University of Calcutta entrance exams scheduled for admission to various courses offered by the varsity has been released on August 14, for the admissions into UG and PG courses for the academic session 2021-22. Read more

3| Banaras Hindu University- 701-800

Banaras Hindu University, which was earlier known as Central Hindu College, is a collegiate central university located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

This year, the BHU application window for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) has been opened. Candidates can apply till September 7 at 11:50 pm. Read more

4| Indian Institute of Technology Delhi- 701-800

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is a public technical and research university located in Hauz Khas in South Delhi, India. It is one of the oldest Indian Institutes of Technology. Established in 1961, was formally inaugurated in August 1961 by Prof. Humayun Kabir, Minister of Scientific Research & Cultural Affairs.

5| Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur- 701-800

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is a public technical and research university established by the government of India in Kharagpur, West Bengal, India. Admission to all the IITs is done on the basis of results of the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main, and Advance. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is going to conduct the GATE 2022 in February.

6| Indian Institute of Technology Madras- 701-800

Indian Institute of Technology Madras is a public technical and research university located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Admission to IIT Madras will be based on the result of JEE Mains and Advance. Read more

7| Jawaharlal Nehru University- 701-800

Jawaharlal Nehru University was established in 1969, is a central university located in New Delhi. The institute is named after Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. The JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar announced on June 2, that the entrance exam will be conducted only when it is safe for the students to write it. No further details have been conveyed since. Read more

8| University of Delhi- 701-800

The University of Delhi, informally known as Delhi University, is a collegiate public central university located in New Delhi. Over 1.10 lakh students have already registered for UG courses on the official website admission portal which went live on August 2. DU is looking to give admission to 70,000 at various courses offered by the varsity. Read more

9| All India Institute of Medical Sciences- 701-800

All India Institute of Medical Sciences is a public hospital and medical research university based in New Delhi. The institute is governed by the AIIMS Act,1956, and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. AIIMS has recently released the result for INI-CET 1 round for seat allocation to MD/MS/MCH/DM/MD, July 2021 session.

10| Vellore Institute of Technology- 701-800

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is a private deemed university located in Vellore. VIT released the result of the VITEEE 2021 exam on June 12. The exam was held in online mode from May 28 to 31. Read more

