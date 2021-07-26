Dharmendra Pradhan denies any proposal of renaming IIT Madras

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE IIT MADRAS Dharmendra Pradhan denies having proposed changing the name of IIT Madras to IIT Chennai.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday ruled out any proposal to rename the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras as IIT Chennai. Pradhan made the statement in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"Any such proposal for amending the name of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is not under consideration of the government," he said. Madras city was renamed Chennai in 1996 by the Tamil Nadu government.

