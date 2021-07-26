Monday, July 26, 2021
     
Dharmendra Pradhan denies any proposal of renaming IIT Madras

Dharmendra Pradhan has denied having proposed to change the name of IIT Madras to IIT Chennai.

New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2021 18:19 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday ruled out any proposal to rename the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras as IIT Chennai. Pradhan made the statement in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"Any such proposal for amending the name of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is not under consideration of the government," he said. Madras city was renamed Chennai in 1996 by the Tamil Nadu government.

