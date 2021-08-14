University of Calcutta Admission 2021: Entrance exam schedule released

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Calcutta University entrance exam schedule is now out.

The University of Calcutta has released the exams schedule for entrance exams that are to be conducted for the admissions into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2021-22. The UG/ PG entrance exams will commence from August 17.

Univer of Calcutta Admission 2021: Exam schedule

The MSc Environmental Science entrance exam will be conducted on August 17 — from 10 am to 12 noon

Master of Social works (MSW) entrance will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm

MSc Forensic Science and MSc Physics and MSc Radiation Physics, Master of Theatre Arts (MTA) entrance exams on August 18

MSc Applied Chemistry, MTech Nano Science and Technology, MSc Applied Zoology and MA Malayalam Language and Literature entrance exam on August 25

MA Women’s Studies and MA Comparative Literature entrance exam on August 26 at 10 am and 2 pm, respectively

Several associations of state-run university teachers of West Bengal on Monday said that varsities should be given the autonomy to decide on the issue of holding entrance tests at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels.

WB 12 Result 2021

The result of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary (WBCHSE) Higher Secondary, class 12 exam was declared July 22. A total of 97.69 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, with both boys and girls have secured the same pass percentage- 97.70 per cent.

