West Bengal WBJEE 2021 answer key released, here's how to check

WBJEE 2021 answer key: The answer key for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The JEE exam was earlier held on July 17. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do so till July 22, following which the final answer key and result will be announced.

WBJEE 2021 answer key: How to check

Visit the website- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the link - 'View/ Challenge Answer Key WBJEE- 2021' Enter log-in credentials- application number and password/ application number and date of birth Answer key will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

According to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), the result will be announced by August 14, ane the counselling process by September 15.

The engineering entrance was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 11. Last year, WBJEE was held on February 2, and the result was declared in August.

