Wednesday, July 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. West Bengal WBJEE 2021 answer key released, here's how to check

West Bengal WBJEE 2021 answer key released, here's how to check

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do so till July 22, following which the final answer key and result will be announced. Download answer key at wbjeeb.nic.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 21, 2021 13:57 IST
Candidates can raise objections against WBJEE 2021 answer
Image Source : FILE

Candidates can raise objections against WBJEE 2021 answer key till July 22 

WBJEE 2021 answer key: The answer key for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. 

The JEE exam was earlier held on July 17. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do so till July 22, following which the final answer key and result will be announced. 

India Tv - WBJEE 2021 answer key

Image Source : WBJEEB.NIC.IN

WBJEE 2021 answer key available to download at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2021 answer key: How to check 

  1. Visit the website- wbjeeb.nic.in 
  2. Click on the link - 'View/ Challenge Answer Key WBJEE- 2021' 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- application number and password/ application number and date of birth 
  4. Answer key will appear on the screen 
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference. 

According to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), the result will be announced by August 14, ane the counselling process by September 15. 

The engineering entrance was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 11. Last year, WBJEE was held on February 2, and the result was declared in August.  

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X