WBJEE 2021 counselling dates out: Check all important dates here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WBJEE 2021 counseling process dates have been released for all seats except architecture.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the dates of the WBJEE 2021 counseling process for all seats except architecture. The registration process for fee payment and choice of colleges is going to start on August 13 and end on August 16. Candidates can check the entire schedule on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEEB 2021: Important dates

The WBJEEB 2021 exam was held on July 17 through an offline mode and the results were released on August 6. The WBJEE board has released the final answer key of the WBJEE 2021 exam on August 5.

According to the schedule, the first round of seat allotment will be conducted on Aug 19, 2021. Students who are allotted seats in the first list have to make the fee payment, document verification, and admission between August 20 to August 24. Thereafter, the second allotment list will be released on August 27.

The institution will conduct an additional mop-up round which will start on September 6. The seat allotment result of the mop-up round will be declared on September 11. Students who are allotted seats in the mop-up list have to make the fee payment, document verification, and admission between September 11 to September 15.

READ| NEET BSc Exam 2021: NTA releases important notice, check details here

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2021 final answer key released, result today

Latest Education News