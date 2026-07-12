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Vietnam Police detains captain after speedboat tragedy leaves 15 Indians dead in Phu Quoc

Edited By: Aalok Sensharma
Published: ,Updated:

The captain, identified as 57-year-old Nguyen Hong Hai, who was resident of Thuan Tien hamlet, was detained by the Vietnamese Police a day after the speedboat tragedy in the Phu Quoc Island that left 15 Indians dead.

The speedboat tragedy in the Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam left 15 Indians dead.
The speedboat tragedy in the Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam left 15 Indians dead. Image Source : ANI
Hanoi:

The police on Sunday detained the captain of a speedboat that capsized off Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday, leaving as many as 15 Indian tourists dead. The captain was identified as 57-year-old Nguyen Hong Hai, who was resident of Thuan Tien hamlet in the An Giang province.

According to a report by VnExpress International, Hai was living temporarily in the Phu Quoc Special Zone when he was detained by the police. He was detained as the police wanted to interrogate Hai over alleged violations of waterway transport safety regulations. 

The report also stated that the 57-year-old was detained after the investigators conducted a thorough investigation at the site, collecting evidence and recording statements of the eyewitnesses. It also added that stringent action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty under the Vietnamese law.

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