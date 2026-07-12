Brendon McCullum steps down as England's test coach, to continue in white-ball role

London:

Brendon McCullum has decided to step down as England's head coach for the test team, but will continue to lead the side in the t20Is and the one-day internationals (ODIs), announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday. The development comes day after star all-rounder and test team's captain Ben Stokes retired from international cricket.

"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together," said McCullum in a statement. "There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this."

"Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the white-ball teams and helping England keep moving forward," the former New Zealand captain added.

McCullum was appointed as England's coach in 2022 for a four-year contract. Together with Stokes as England's test captain, he pushed for an extremely aggressive brand of cricket, which fans called 'Bazball'. His coaching tenure also started on a successful note, as the team won 10 of their first 11 games in the longest format of the game under McCullum.

However, England's performance dipped over the years and the team was hammered 4-1 during the Ashes down under and only managed to drew the series against India 2-2 in England last year. England's recent performance was particularly disappointing, as the side lost seven of their last nine test matches.

England were also thrashed 1-2 by New Zealand in their own backyard. The side's trouble only increased after the nightclub incident that involved Stokes and Gus Atkinson. Later, Stokes retired abruptly from international cricket and the test team has now no captain or a coach, while the next series against Pakistan starts on August 19.

It is widely expected that Harry Brook will be appointed as test skipper, but there is complete uncertainty on who will succeed McCullum. However, a report by BBC has stated that Richard Dawson, Gareth Batty and Andrew Flintoff are among potential candidates who could replace McCullum. Former coach Andy Flower, who helped England win Ashes 3-1 in Australia in 2010, could also be considered again for that but it remains unclear if he would like to accept that offer again.

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