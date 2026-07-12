Government calls all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session; know issues that could trigger showdown

New Delhi:

The Centre has called an all-party meeting on July 19, one day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, to discuss the government's legislative programme and hear the concerns of Opposition parties expected to be raised during the session.

According to officials, the meeting will begin at 11 am and follows the usual practice of holding consultations with political parties before every Parliament session. The government is expected to brief leaders on the Bills it plans to introduce, while opposition parties are likely to highlight issues they want debated in both Houses.

Minister Rijiju shares schedule

The Monsoon Session will run from July 20 to August 13 after President Droupadi Murmu approved the government's recommendation to summon both Houses of Parliament. Announcing the schedule on X, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the session would focus on meaningful debates, discussions and decisions on matters of national importance.

Logjam likely over key bills

The government is expected to introduce several important Bills during the session, making it one of the busiest legislative periods this year. At the same time, the proceedings are likely to witness sharp exchanges as the opposition prepares to corner the government on a number of issues.

Political developments in several opposition parties are also expected to influence the session. The Trinamool Congress has faced internal unrest following its defeat in the Assembly elections. Twenty of its MPs have reportedly merged with the National Citizens Party of India and have sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha. In addition, three Trinamool MPs resigned from the Rajya Sabha before joining the BJP.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has also witnessed another split, with six of its Lok Sabha MPs joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier, seven AAP members of the Rajya Sabha had also joined the BJP.

Congress to raise NEET paper leak, Rajnath’s remark

Among the issues expected to be raised by the opposition are the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks regarding casualties during Operation Sindoor. The Congress has already submitted a breach of privilege notice against the Defence Minister over his comments.

Meanwhile, the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is expected to finalise and adopt its report on July 17 before presenting it in Parliament. The proposed legislation has triggered political debate, particularly over a provision that would require the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union or State ministers to vacate office automatically if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.

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