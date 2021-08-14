Saturday, August 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. BHU UET, PET 2021: Application link activated, how to apply here

BHU UET, PET 2021: Application link activated, how to apply here

BHU application window for the UET and PET has been activated at bhuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2021 17:25 IST
BHU
Image Source : PTI

BHU has activated link for UET, PET registeration 2021. 

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) application window for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) has been opened. National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to administer the BHU UET and PET 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the BHU UET and BHU PET till Septmber 7 at 11:50 pm. To apply online, students will have to register at the website --bhuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The university has also started the application process for admission to Diploma and Certificate programmes. Candidates can register for the admission to Diploma and Certificate programmes at the university at the BHU website -- bhuonline.in.

The BHU UET, PET exam 2021 will be conducted in 200 cities. To apply for various programs the students will be required to pay an amount of Rs 600 (unreserved category). Rs 300 is to be paid by SC/ST/PWD students.

BHU UET, PET 2021: Exam pattern

While BHU UET will be held for 23 test papers, BHU PET will be conducted for 94 test papers and will be held for multiple-choice questions. The mode of the entrance tests, the NTA statement said, will be computer-based.

BHU UET, PET 2021: How to apply  

  • Apply for Online Registration
  • Fill the online application form
  • Upload scanned photo and signature
  • Pay examination fee

READ| 75th Independence Day: The history behind India's own 'National Vidyapiths' founded by Mahatma Gandhi, others

ALSO READ| Will Covid-19 permanently change exam trends for CBSE, other boards in 2022?

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X