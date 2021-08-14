BHU UET, PET 2021: Application link activated, how to apply here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BHU has activated link for UET, PET registeration 2021.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) application window for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) has been opened. National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to administer the BHU UET and PET 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the BHU UET and BHU PET till Septmber 7 at 11:50 pm. To apply online, students will have to register at the website --bhuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The university has also started the application process for admission to Diploma and Certificate programmes. Candidates can register for the admission to Diploma and Certificate programmes at the university at the BHU website -- bhuonline.in.

The BHU UET, PET exam 2021 will be conducted in 200 cities. To apply for various programs the students will be required to pay an amount of Rs 600 (unreserved category). Rs 300 is to be paid by SC/ST/PWD students.

BHU UET, PET 2021: Exam pattern

While BHU UET will be held for 23 test papers, BHU PET will be conducted for 94 test papers and will be held for multiple-choice questions. The mode of the entrance tests, the NTA statement said, will be computer-based.

BHU UET, PET 2021: How to apply

Apply for Online Registration

Fill the online application form

Upload scanned photo and signature

Pay examination fee

