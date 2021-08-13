WBJEE 2021 counselling process begins, check schedule

Follow us on According to the schedule, the first round of seat allotment will be conducted on August 19

WBJEE 2021 counselling process: The counselling process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE 2021) has started from Friday (August 13). The candidates who secure a rank in WBJEE can apply online to register for the counselling process on the website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The counselling process will be closed on August 16.

According to the schedule, the first round of seat allotment will be conducted on August 19. Students who are allotted seats in the first list have to make the fee payment, document verification, and admission between August 20 to August 24. Thereafter, the second allotment list will be released on August 27.

The institution will conduct an additional mop-up round which will start on September 6. The seat allotment result of the mop-up round will be declared on September 11. Students who are allotted seats in the mop-up list have to make the fee payment, document verification, and admission between September 11 to September 15.

The candidates can check the entire schedule at wbjeeb.nic.in.

