Gary Sobers dies at 89, legendary cricketer was first to hit six sixes in List A match

New Delhi:

Sir Garry Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history and the finest all-rounder the game has produced, has died at the age of 89. The former West Indies captain, celebrated for his extraordinary batting and bowling prowess, leaves behind a legacy that transformed the role of the modern all-rounder.

Born in Barbados in 1936, Sobers made his first-class debut at 16 and entered Test cricket for West Indies a year later. Initially selected as a bowler, he developed into a complete cricketer whose batting brilliance, bowling versatility and athletic fielding made him a rare match-winner in every department.

Overall, Sobers has played 93 Test matches for West Indies, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78 and taking 235 wickets. His record-breaking unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, achieved during his maiden Test century, established him as a global batting force and remained the highest individual Test score for decades.

A left-handed batter with an elegant yet powerful style, Sobers was equally effective as a bowler. He bowled left-arm orthodox spin, wrist spin and fast-medium pace, giving his teams a lot of options. His close-in catching and overall fielding ability further enhanced his reputation as a complete cricketer.

Sobers’ prowess as West Indies captain

As captain, Sobers led West Indies with an attacking approach and helped shape the team’s identity during a significant period in international cricket. He also represented teams outside the Caribbean, including Nottinghamshire and South Australia, during his long career.

One of his most iconic moments came in 1968 when he became the first batter to hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. He achieved the legendary feat while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in England. Meanwhile, Sobers was knighted in 1975 for his services to cricket and was later inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

After his retirement, Sobers coached Sri Lanka for two years before setting up grassroots development programs for youth cricketers. Notably, he also met the Indian team, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and then-head coach Rahul Dravid during their visit in 2023.

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