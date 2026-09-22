Mark Wood announces international retirement, explains reason behind sudden announcement

New Delhi:

England ace pacer Mark Wood has announced his decision to retire from international cricket. The 36-year-old has fought a prolonged battle with injuries that ultimately ended his career with 253 wickets across 146 matches. He finished his Test career with 119 wickets to his name at an average of 30.79. He has won the Ashes in 2015 and in white-ball cricket, Wood was part of the squad that won the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup.

He announced his retirement on Tuesday morning before working on England's one-day international against Sri Lanka at the Riverside in Durham. Revealing the decision behind the move, Wood explained that his three-year central contract is set to end and that medical advice says longer formats are no longer possible. As things stand, he intends to play domestic T20 cricket for Durham and franchise leagues alongside broadcasting and coaching.

In his farewell speech, Wood also mentioned that it has been a long time since he represented England and believes that it would be difficult for him to get back to the same level to compete in international cricket.

“It's been a long time since Perth, in November, my last game, so it's been a year-and-a-half where it's just ground me down to thinking, 'Look, I'm never going to get back to this level,” Wood said.

“My contract ends in September, and I think it just feels like the right time. I never wanted to give up [playing for] England, but the lads that are coming through are doing a fantastic job. The news should be about the lads that are going to get their contract, and I can just focus on other things,” he added.

Wood’s journey in England colours

Wood broke into the England setup in 2015. He immediately became a fan favourite with his wholehearted style and secured the Ashes series win that summer by dismissing Nathan Lyon at Trent Bridge. After his progress stalled due to injuries, a lengthened run-up in 2019 revitalised his career, leading to his first Test five-wicket haul against West Indies and a crucial role in the 2019 World Cup win, including the final wicket of Ross Taylor.

Further success followed in South Africa and Australia during the 2021-22 tour, the 2022 T20 World Cup title run and a Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2023 Ashes at Headingley.

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