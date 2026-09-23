New Zealand announce T20I squad for India series, Rachin Ravindra ruled out with injury during promo shoot

New Delhi:

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. He suffered a shoulder injury during a promotional shoot last week and now needs at least six weeks to recover. Thus, the 26-year-old is now eyeing a return for the ODI series against the Shubman Gill-led side, which is slated to begin on November 4. On the other hand, the T20I series will get underway in Christchurch on October 22.

“We're gutted for Rachin. He's going to play a big role for us this summer so it's important that he doesn't rush his rehab, but we're optimistic he'll be back for the ODIs,” New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said.

In the absence of Rachin, Bevon Jacobs has been brought into the squad to provide a middle-order option. He has appeared in 11 T20Is and enters the series after making an unbeaten 62 against Bangladesh in his most recent appearance.

New Zealand have also added Adam Milne to a pace group that includes Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith. Milne is in contention for his first T20I appearance in more than a year. Meanwhile, Ben Sears was not considered as he is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury.

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The extensive fast-bowling options are also intended to help New Zealand handle the workload created by a demanding season. After India’s tour, New Zealand will travel to Australia for four Tests before returning home to face Sri Lanka early next year.

“Our priority is winning games and putting the best team on the park, but we also have to keep in mind the volume of cricket in the coming months. We're very fortunate with the depth that we've got to call upon, so we'll look to use all 16 squad members throughout the series as we manage workloads,” Walter said.

Meanwhile, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert will open together again, marking their first reunion at the top of the order since the T20 World Cup. Both have casual contracts with NZC and are scheduled to play in the BBL later this year.

New Zealand squad for T20Is vs India

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith

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