UP Board Class 12 exams 2021 cancelled

UPMSP Class 12 exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the intermediate (class 12) board exams citing the present Covid-19 situation in the state. The intermediate exam was earlier deferred till mid-July. "Uttar Pradesh 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled by the state government today," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of Secondary Education department, was also present. Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI that "examination for the UP board class 12 has been cancelled."

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state. The state had last month cancelled class 10 UP Board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to class 11.

Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate JK Das, appearing for the CISCE to place on record the parameters in two weeks. "We are happy to note that government has taken decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us," the bench said.

