UPSC to hold Personality Tests/Interviews for remaining candidates from July 20-30

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to hold the Personality Tests/Interviews for the remaining candidates between July 20-July 30. All the candidates have been suitably informed in advance, the UPSC said.

When the government imposed a lockdown, UPSC was in the midst of conducting the Personality Tests (PTs)/Interviews for 2,304 candidates for the Civil Services Examination. It said that suitable arrangements have been made to address the safety and health concerns of the candidates.

As train services are not fully functional, the Commission, as a one-time measure, has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to and fro airfare’ to the candidates coming for the PTs. State Governments have been requested to allow the candidates holding e-Summon Letters for PTs to move in/out of the restricted zones for the purpose of attending the same. The Commission is also helping the candidates with their lodging and transport requirements.

On reaching the Commission, all candidates are being provided a ‘Sealed Kit’ consisting of a face mask, face shield, a bottle of sanitizer and hand gloves, the commission said. Since the Interview Boards generally comprise of senior advisers, the Commission has taken all precautionary and safety measures for contactless PTs in order to shield the interviewers and the interviewees appropriately. The Commission’s staff involved in conduct of the PTs will also be equipped with suitable protective gear.

Arrangements have been made for regular sanitization of all the rooms, halls, furniture and equipment. Seating arrangement for the candidates at all venues will ensure safe physical distancing. Protocol/guidelines to be followed by the candidates for appearing in the interview have been communicated to them, the commission said.

The UPSC said is committed to ensure the highest standards of health safety even as it fulfills its Constitutional mandate for selecting the most suitable candidates through its examinations.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage