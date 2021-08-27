Friday, August 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: How to check

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: How to check

The student can check the result on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in. The B.Ed JEE exam was held on August 6

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2021 12:54 IST
UP B.Ed JEE result 2021
Image Source : FILE

UP B.Ed JEE result will be available at lkouniv.ac.in

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed joint entrance exam (JEE) result 2021 will be announced on Friday (August 27). The student can check the result on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in using their user id and password. 

The B.Ed JEE exam was held on August 6. 

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the official website- lkouniv.ac.in 
  2. Click on B.Ed JEE exam 2021 result link 
  3. In the new window, enter log-in credentials and click on submit 
  4. B.Ed JEE exam result will appear on screen 
  5. Download B.Ed JEE exam result, take a print out for further reference. 

The B.Ed JEE exam was held in two shifts- morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Check B.Ed JEE result at lkouniv.ac.in

READ MORE | DHSE Kerala Plus One Admit Card 2021: How to download 

ALSO READ | Analysis of JEE Main 2021 session 4 day 1  

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News