UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: How to check

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed joint entrance exam (JEE) result 2021 will be announced on Friday (August 27). The student can check the result on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in using their user id and password.

The B.Ed JEE exam was held on August 6.

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- lkouniv.ac.in Click on B.Ed JEE exam 2021 result link In the new window, enter log-in credentials and click on submit B.Ed JEE exam result will appear on screen Download B.Ed JEE exam result, take a print out for further reference.

The B.Ed JEE exam was held in two shifts- morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Check B.Ed JEE result at lkouniv.ac.in.

