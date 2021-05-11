UGC directs higher education institutes to constitute Covid-19 task force

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The commission also advised varsities to create well-informed trained volunteers including NSS, NCC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed colleges, higher education institutes (HEIs) to create Covid-19 task force for the aid of students and teachers during the ongoing pandemic. The higher education institutes should take a united stand in the fight against the pandemic, the UGC said.

According to UGC, "Some of the measures to be undertaken by all HEIs in the present times include – arranging for counsellors and mentors for mental health, psychosocial support and well-being of stakeholders, encouraging stakeholders to participate in vaccination drives."

The commission also advised varsities to create well-informed trained volunteers including NSS, NCC. “To overcome this crisis, all the stakeholders of HEIs such as students, teachers, staff, officers and others including their family members, need to work collectively by addressing the numerous challenges in terms of physical and mental health, safety and overall well-being,” the official notice mentioned.

The commission earlier asked varsities not to conduct offline exams in May. It also advised HEIs to assess the local conditions for conducting online exams. The decision on conducting the exams will be taken after reviewing the situations next month, the circular had mentioned.

