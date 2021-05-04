Education Ministry directs IITs, NITs to postpone offline exams

Image Source : FILE The decision to conduct offline exams will again be reviewed in the first week of June

The Education Ministry has directed IITs, NITs, all centrally-funded educational institutions (CFTIs) to defer their offline examinations scheduled this month. The ministry, however, said that online exams can continue. The ministry's request comes in the midst of worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare in his letter to the institutes said, "The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he/she comes out of the distress at the earliest. All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to remain safe."

The decision to conduct offline exams will again be reviewed in the first week of June, the letter reads.

The centrally funded institutes are central varsities, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

The government has earlier postponed the engineering entrance (JEE Main), medical entrance (NEET-PG) exams. As per the government decision, the NEET-PG exam has been postponed for at least four months and the exam will not be held before August 31. "Students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties," the release mentioned.

Latest Education News