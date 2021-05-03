NEET-PG exam to be postponed, PM Modi gives nod to utilise medical students for Covid-19 duty

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The government also decided to postpone NEET-PG exam for at least four months.

The government has decided to utilise medical students as adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high level Covid-19 review meeting today decided to allow deployment of medical interns in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the internship rotation.

"The services of final year MBBS students can be utilised for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of faculty," the government release mentioned. The following service of the MBBS students will reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in Covid duty, it added.

The government also decided to postpone NEET-PG exam for at least four months and the exam will not be held before August 31. "Students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties," the release mentioned.

The students who will provide services in Covid management will be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments after they complete minimum of 100 days of Covid duty. The medical students will also be given priority in vaccination and will be covered under the health scheme for workers engaged in fighting Covid-19.

The medical professionals will also receive Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman.

The Central Government had issued guidelines on June 16 to facilitate engagement of doctors/ nurses for Covid duties. A special Rs 15,000 crore Public Health Emergency Support was provided by the central government to ramp up facilities and human resources for Covid management. Engaging personnel through the National Health Mission, an additional 2206 specialists, 4685 medical officers and 25,593 staff nurses were recruited through this process, as per the release.

