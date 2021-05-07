UGC asks universities not to conduct offline exams

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL UGC directed varsities not to conduct offline exams in May

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher educational institutes (HEIs) not to conduct offline exams in May. The UGC circular released mentioned, "Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that higher educational institutes may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May 2021 to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also to provide much-needed relief to the students, faculty and staff who are presently occupied in fighting COVID-19 in one way or other."

The commission also advised HEIs to assess the local conditions for conducting online exams. “However, for the conduct of online examinations, HEIs may decide suitably after assessing local conditions and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects following advisories/guidelines/directions issued by the central/state government, Ministry of Education or UGC from time to time to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety and health of all stakeholders,” the circular mentioned.

The decision on conducting the exams will be taken after reviewing the situations next month, the circular mentioned.

ALSO READ | Education Ministry directs IITs, NITs to postpone offline exams

Latest Education News