UBSE Uttarakhand 10, 12 Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage at 93.09, 99.56 respectively

UBSE Uttarakhand 10, 12 Result 2021 declared at ubse.uk.gov.in Pass percentage at 93.09, 99.56 respectively

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the class 10 and 12 results today. Candidates who have registered can check the results by visiting the official website of the Uttarakhand board — ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Uttrakhand Board 10, 12 Result 2021: Pass percentage

The UBSE records a pass percentage of 93.09 percent for class 12 and 99.56 percent for class 10. Girls have once again outperformed boys in class 12 with a pass percentage of 99.71. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.04 percent. Boys performed better in class 10 with a pass percent of 99.30 while girls recorded a pass percentage of 98.86 percent.

Uttrakhand Board 10, 12 Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

The class 10 and 12 students were assessed out of a total of 500 marks. For class 12, the board followed a 50:40:10 formula while for class 10, a 75:25 formula was followed.

Uttrakhand Board 10, 12 result 2021: Check via SMS

Type UK12 ROLLNUMBER

Send it to 56263.

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2021: How to check via website

Go to ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in Click on the class 10 or 12 results link Enter your roll number, security pin, and date of birth The result will appear on a new page Download and take a printout for future reference.

