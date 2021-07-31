Tripura Board Class 10 Result 2021 declared: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TBSE has declared Tripura Board class 10, 12 Result 2021.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results of class 10 exams today. Candidates who appeared for the class 10 exams 2021 can check results from the official websites- tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in. 26,610 students are waiting for their class 10 result and 27,205 for the HS exam this year.

The board exams for both classes 10, 12 were cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19. The board instead came up with an alternative way of evaluating students this year.

TBSE 10th, 12th results 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in Click on Class 10 exams result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10 results will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

Tripura Board 10 exam 2021: Details

The candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for a separate examination, which is likely to be held in the first week of September if the Covid-19 situation becomes conducive.

READ| Tripura Board TBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 to be announced tomorrow

ALSO READ| UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2021 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

Latest Education News