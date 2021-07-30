UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2021 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

UP Board 12th, 10th results 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Board is all set to declare UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2021 on July 31 (tomorrow). Candidates can check their results online through the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.
UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021: Date and Time
The UP Board will declare class 10, 12 results at 3:30 pm on Saturday (July 31).
UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021: How to check
- Visit the official website — upresults.nic.in upmsp.edu.in.
- Click on the link, "UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021".
- Enter your login credentials such as roll number and submit the details.
- Your UP Board Class 10, 12 results will be displayed on screen.
- Download the result and take its print out for future references.
UP Board 10, 12 results 2021: Direct Link
Once declared, the students will be able to check their results on upresults.nic.in; upmsp.edu.in