UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2021 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP Board Class 10, 12 results to be declared tomorrow.

UP Board 12th, 10th results 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Board is all set to declare UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2021 on July 31 (tomorrow). Candidates can check their results online through the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021: Date and Time

The UP Board will declare class 10, 12 results at 3:30 pm on Saturday (July 31).

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website — upresults.nic.in upmsp.edu.in. Click on the link, "UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021". Enter your login credentials such as roll number and submit the details. Your UP Board Class 10, 12 results will be displayed on screen. Download the result and take its print out for future references.

UP Board 10, 12 results 2021: Direct Link

Once declared, the students will be able to check their results on upresults.nic.in; upmsp.edu.in

Latest Education News