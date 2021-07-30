Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASHMIITS CBSE Class 12 Results: CBSE uses ‘DDLJ’ meme to announce timings but students aren't laughing

The Central Board of Secondary Education -- a national level board of education or CBSE will be announcing class 12th results in some time. The education board took to social media to announce the result timings in a rather quirky way. Giving it a hilarious Bollywood spin, CBSE used a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge meme to announce it. The meme is a scene from DDLJ featuring Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal, with "Aakhir wo din aa gaya," written over it.

While CBSE's announcement was a funny post, students aren't really laughing about it. Panic struck students are sharing how they are anxious about their result. They responded to CBSE's post with sarcastic jokes and posts, take a look:

Students of over 13,000 schools will receive their 12th result today. As CBSE 12th exam was earlier canceled due to Covid-19 second wave, the students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.



The students can check their class 12 result on the official website- cbse.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the 'Result' tab. A new page will appear on the screen. Choose your result and proceed. Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.