CGBSE Open School Class 12 Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage is 98.20%

Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur has released the class 12 result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of Chhattisgarh – sos.cg.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh Board open school result 2021 for class 12 is going to be released through a press conference.
CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Pass percentage
This year, a total of 79764 students appeared for the Chhatisgarh board of open school class 12 exam 2021, out of which 43010 were boys and 36754 were girls. CGBSE class 12 saw a pass percentage of 98.20 per cent this year. Girls with 98.30 percent pass percentage outperformed boys who scored 987.12 per cent pass percentage.
CGBSE Class 12 Results: How to check
- Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in
- Click on the designated link for the Chhattisgarh Board of Open School.
- Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards
- Select the ‘Submit’ button
- View and download the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021.
