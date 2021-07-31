CGBSE Open School Class 12 Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage is 98.20%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021 for open school has been declared.

Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur has released the class 12 result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of Chhattisgarh – sos.cg.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh Board open school result 2021 for class 12 is going to be released through a press conference.

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Pass percentage

This year, a total of 79764 students appeared for the Chhatisgarh board of open school class 12 exam 2021, out of which 43010 were boys and 36754 were girls. CGBSE class 12 saw a pass percentage of 98.20 per cent this year. Girls with 98.30 percent pass percentage outperformed boys who scored 987.12 per cent pass percentage.

CGBSE Class 12 Results: How to check

Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in Click on the designated link for the Chhattisgarh Board of Open School. Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards Select the ‘Submit’ button View and download the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021.

