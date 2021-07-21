Telangana TS POLYCET answer key 2021 released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS POLYCET answer key 2021 available to download at polycetts.nic.in

TS POLYCET answer key 2021: The answer key for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 exam has been released. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key through the official website- polycetts.nic.in.

The candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do so till July 22. "All the students, who appeared POLYCET-2021 examinations on 17-07-2021, are informed to go through the respective key ( QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2021 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email itsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in on or before 22-07-2021 by 8 pm," the official notification mentioned.

TS POLYCET answer key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- polycetts.nic.in

Click on the download 'answer key' link

A PDF file containing answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key, take a printout for further references.

The POLYCET exam was earlier held on July 17. The entrance exam is held for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering courses in affiliated colleges.

