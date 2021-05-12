Telangana SSC Result 2021: 100% result in Class 10 board exam; How to check scorecard

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Telangana: All CLass 10 students declared pass

Telangana SSC Result 2021: All SSC, class 10 students in Telangana have been declared pass. The School Education Department in an official notice said that the government reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state and it is "hereby decided to declare the results as pass for all the students of Class 10 as a one-time measure, duly considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to Covid-19), the department decided to scaling of 20 per cent of internal assessment marks to 100 per cent marks.”

The decision to evaluate students on the basis of internal assessment has been taken after government decided to cancel SSC exams scheduled from May 17. "Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the state, the government hereby cancel all 10th exams to be held from May 17th," the government circular earlier mentioned.

Over 5 lakh students had enrolled for class 10 exam this year. Students can check the results through the websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, once released. The students can download the score card through the official websites with the hall tickets id.

To get result, the students have to visit the websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Click on SSC result link. Enter the hall ticket id. Result will appear on the screen. Download, take a print out for further reference.

