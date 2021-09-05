Teachers' Day 2021: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, other leaders confer wishes on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check out the list of Politicians who took to Twitter to confer their wishes on Teachers' Day 2021.

Teachers' Day 2021: Today, India is celebrating the 133rd birth anniversary of the first Vice-President, second President of independent India, Bharat Ratna recipient, and a great teacher--Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Dr. Radhakrishnan's birthday is marked to celebrate and honor the teachers of India and their tireless efforts in building an educated and forward-thinking society.

This year many Indian politicians took to Twitter to remember their teachers. They also extended good wishes to all the teachers who are continuing the good work even in times of pandemic.

Here are some tweets by the prominent figures of India on Teachers' Day:

Narendra Modi -- Prime Minister of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times."

"I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation," added PM Modi.

Ram Nath Kovind- President of India

Early in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to the former President of India, Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Kovind also conferred the National Teachers' Award to the 44 selected teachers for their invaluable contributions and futuristic approach in teaching students to prepare them for tomorrow.

Venkaiah Naidu--Vice-President of India

Vice-President of India, Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted, "I pay my tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and the first Vice President on his birth anniversary today. He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman, and author. His life, work, and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian. #TeachersDay"

Dharmendra Pradhan- Union Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that he salutes the teaching fraternity for their exemplary role in enriching the lives of students and shaping the destiny of a 21st-century India.

Ramesh Pokhriyal --Former Education Minister

The former Education Minister too took it to tweeter on the occasion of Teachers' Day and said, "On the birth anniversary of the great educationist and first Vice President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, many respects and best wishes to all the countrymen on #TeachersDay."

Pokhriyal also added, "On Teacher's Day, let us all thank our teachers, counselors, and parents, through whose blessings we have learned a lot."

Manish Sisodia -- Delhi Deputy CM, Education Minister

The Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister tweeted, " Happy Teachers' Day! I am grateful to all the teachers for shaping our country's future & turn our children into responsible citizens. The Delhi government is proud of its teachers, and they will be honored today with #StateTeachersAwards"

Priyanka Gandhi--General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembers her teachers on Teachers' Day 2021, "To Ms. Geeta Mendiratta, Mrs. Uma Sahai, Ms. D. David, Mrs. May Lal, Mrs. Neelam Sibal, Ms. Ruby Solomon, Mr. Satish Kamra, Mr. S.C.Jain, Sr. Melba, Sr. Raphael, Sr. Stella and countless other wonderful teachers who blessed my life with their knowledge and kindness, wherever you are, I send you all my love on Teacher's Day. "

Shashi Tharoor-- Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram

Shashi Tharoor wrote, "On #TeachersDay let us honour all teachers, but specially remember the one whose birthday it is and who served as our First Citizen."

