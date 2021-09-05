Teachers' Day 2021: 44 teachers, including 10 women, receive National Teachers' Award by President Kovind

Follow us on Image Source : MOE OFFICIAL WEBSITE/SCREENGRAB President Ram Nath Kovind confers the National Awards to Teachers on Teachers' Day 2021.

On Teachers' Day 2021, the Ministry of Education (MoE) conducted an online conference to honor the best teachers of the country with the National Awards of Teachers 2021. The ceremony began at 10:30 am on September 5. President of India, Ram Nath Kovid conferred the awards to these 44 teachers from across the country. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present at the online conference.

On Saturday, the MoE had tweeted, "National Awards to Teachers will be given by Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, on 5th September 2021 at 10:30 A.M. These awards will be given to the best teachers of the country Selected through a transparent online 3 stage selection process."

This year, the National Award to teachers was received by 44 teachers, including 10 women.

Dharmendra Pradhan initiating the ceremony said, "On the occasion on 133rd birth anniversary of India's first Vice President, second President, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, we are present here to honor the 44 teachers of India from 28 states."

The education minister also said that a teacher not only builts an individual but they contribute to building a society.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday had greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day. In a message, he said, "Teachers' Day is observed on the birthday of a great educationist, philosopher, and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on September 5 to mark the birthday of the country's former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

September 5 is the birth anniversary of a great teacher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a staunch believer of education and was a well-known diplomat, scholar, the President of India, and above all, a teacher.

President Kovind while expressing the gravity of teachers' contribution in inspiring a student towards their career building, mentioned that the former President -- APJ Abdul Kalam always said that his teachers made it easier for him to understand at a very young age, that he wanted to pursue a career in aeronautical engineering.

He also added that "All students are different, their strengths and weaknesses are different, and their living environment is also different that is why it's important to nurture their interests and strengths for a holistic development."

In his speech, he also applauded the advanced teaching methods adopted by Rabindra Nath Tagore in Visva Bharati University and the mindfulness behind prohibiting physical punishments to students that are now adopted by the world.

