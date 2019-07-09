RRB NTPC Admit Card: Railway likely to conduct RRB NTPC exam after paramedical says official, know paper pattern

RRB NTPC Admit Card: Railway to conduct RRB NTPC exam after paramedical says official, know paper pattern

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to conduct NTPC exam by the official announcement regarding the exam date has been made. Also, after the exam date for RRB NTPC exam will be announced, admit card for the same will be released.

"The Railway Recruitment Board is going to organize the RRB Paramedical Recruitment Examination now," a senior official of the Railway Recruitment Board said.

According to reports, following Paramedicals, Railways will conduct NTPC, Ministerial and Isolated category and Group D recruitment exam. Keeping the Railway Examination Centers in mind, it will decide whether to conduct the first examination for recruitment. The official said that after the paramedical, NTPC examination (RRB NTPC) can be conducted however nothing has been decided yet.

Railway will notify the candidates as soon as the NTPC exam date is finalized. Let us tell you that the proposals for NTPC exams are being planned to be finalised by the next month. The Railway Recruitment Board will first decide the date of the recruitment exam date of RRB NTPC on 35,000 posts, after which the schedule will be uploaded on official websites. A few days after the examination date is declared, city, center and shift details will be issued to the candidates. And finally, 4 days before the examination, the Admit Card (RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019) will be uploaded on all the RRB websites.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Paper Pattern:

40 questions will be asked from General Awareness

There will be 30-digit questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning.

- There will be 30 points of questions from the calculation

- The examination will be of 100 points.

- Candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the examination.

- PwD candidates will get 120 minutes

Here's how to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019:

1. Open the regional website of RRB at rrb.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download'

3. Fill up the details asked on the page like registration id and password

4. Click on Submit button

5. Admit card for RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be available to download

6. Download the admit card by clicking on the option

7. Take a printout for future references

Note: Candidates who have applied for the examinations are suggested to keep eye on all the important updates on this page.

ALSO READ: RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railways to release hall ticket by this date, check exam details

ALSO READ: RRB Recruitment 2019: Railway releases vacancies for over 500 posts, salary up to Rs 44,000; details inside

ALSO READ: RRB recruitment 2019: Opening for 992 posts. Here are the details about vacancies