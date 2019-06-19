Image Source : PTI RRB recruitment 2019

RRB recruitment 2019: Opening for 992 posts. Here are the details about vacancies

RRB recruitment 2019| Name and number of the post:

Railway Recruitment Board has opened for 992 posts of factory apprentice for Indian Railways. Those who have been searching for government job and wanted to apply for the posts can visit the official website -- icf.indianrailways.gov.in. The related information about the vacancies like the last date, eligibility, age limit, salary, etc, has also been mentioned below.

RRB will be recruiting employees for the post of Assistant. The total number of post is 992.

RRB recruitment 2019| Qualification required for the post:

Candidates who want to apply for the post should at least pass Class 10. They should also have ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

RRB recruitment 2019| Age limit to apply for the post:

The candidate should have minimum age of 15 years and maximum age of 24 years as of 01.10.2019.

RRB recruitment 2019| Salary details:

First Year - 5700 per months

Second Year - 6500 per month

Third Year - 7350 per month

RRB recruitment 2019| Application fees of different categories:

Candidates who belongs from General / EWS / OBC category, will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee, while no application fee will be charged from SC / ST / PWD category candidates.

RRB recruitment 2019| Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their Class 10 marks and the interview.