RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railways to release hall ticket by this date, check exam details

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to announce the examination date for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) and release an admit card of the same.

According to reports in Indian Express, the railways is likely to take another three to four months to fix RRB NTPC exam date. The examination will be conducted on a period of 10 to 15 days.

The RRB NTPC admit cards will be released around 10 days before the seam date, says report. As per the official notification released earlier, the tentative schedule of NTPC is between June to September 2019.

After RRB releases the admit card for NTPC exam, on its official website, then candidates can check their details like exam centre, roll number, and others.

Here's how to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019:

1. Open the regional website of RRB at rrb.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download'

3. Fill up the details asked on the page like registration id and password

4. Click on Submit button

5. Admit card for RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be available to download

6. Download the admit card by clicking on the option

7. Take a printout for future references

Note: Candidates who have applied for the examinations are suggested to keep eye on all the important updates on this page.

