DRDO Recruitment 2019: 40 scientist vacancies announced. Check salary, eligibility criteria, steps to apply

DRDO Recruitment 2019: 40 scientist vacancies announced

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will soon be inviting applications for as many as 40 scientist positions. The notification regarding DRDO Recruitment 2019 has been published on the official website rac.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply to positions with the DRDO should read on to gain clarity on posts, salary offered and the eligibility criteria.

The positions available are Scientist C, D, E and F and are based on qualification and experience in specialised fields. These should be relevant to the DRDO.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Vacancies

DRDO has advertised for 21 Scientist 'C' openings, 13 Scientist 'D' openings, 4 Scientist 'E' vacancies and 2 Scientist 'F' posts.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Salary structure

The salary with the DRDO will be in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission.

# For, Scientist 'C' grade: Basic Pay: Rs. 67,700/- , Level 11 as per 7th CPC

# For, Scientist 'D' grade: Basic Pay: Rs. 78,800/- , Level 12 as per 7th CPC

# For, Scientist 'E' grade: Basic Pay: Rs. 1,23,100/- , Level 13 as per 7th CPC

# For, Scientist 'F' grade: Basic Pay: Rs. 1,31,100/- , Level 13A as per 7th CPC

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

# There are 21 vacancies for Scientist C post, for which engineers can apply as long as they have a minimum of three years of experience in areas that have been mentioned in the DRDO recruitment 2019 notification. For this post, candidates with Fire engineering, Fire Technology & Safety engineering, or Safety and Fire engineering are also eligible to apply. Selected candidates would be eligible for a basic pay of Rs 67,700.

# There are 13 vacancies for Scientist D post, for which the candidates with degrees can apply as long as they have a minimum of 7 years experience in certain areas. Selected candidates would be eligible for a basic pay of Rs 78,800.

# There are 4 vacancies for Scientist E post, for which computer science engineers can apply. The experience required would be of 10 years and also a knowledge of foreign languages are desirable. Selected candidates would be eligible for a base pay of Rs 1,23,100.

# There are 2 vacancies for Scientist F post, for which for one post the eligibility would be first class bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Production, Production and Industrial, Aeronautical, or Aerospace Engineering. Also, the job requires 13 years experience in the field of design or development or production of Mechanical, Aero Systems and so on.

# The other post requires eligibility criteria of first class bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology in electronics and communication, electronics and telecommunication, electronics, or telecommunication engineering. This post also requires 13 years experience in relevant fields. Selected candidates would be eligible for a basic salary of Rs 1,31,100.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Selection process

Candidates should note that the selection with the DRDO will be based on an interview. Those who will be selected will be informed of the further procedures by the organisation.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: How to apply for scientists posts

1. Visit the official website rac.gov.in

2. Click on the link that states 'recruitments at RAC'

3. Click on RECRUITMENT OF SCIENTISTS IN DRDO

4. The link to apply online will be activated by June 29

5. Enter all required details and fill the form

6. Click on submit

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply

The last date to apply would be 21 days from the date of appearing of the DRDO recruitment 2019 notification in the employment newspaper (probably on 29 June 2019). Candidates are required to register themselves on the official RAC website before applying for the posts. Interested candidates are advised to go through the DRDO recruitment 2019 notification on the official rac.gov.in website in detail before applying for the jobs.