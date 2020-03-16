Monday, March 16, 2020
     
RBI Assistant Prelims Marksheet released: Direct Link

RBI Assistant Prelims Marksheet: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released RBI Assistant Preliminary examination Marksheet. The candidates who appeared for RBI Assistant Recruitment examination can check their marksheet on official RBI website. We are providing you with a direct link to directly download your RBI Assistant Prelims Marksheet. RBI Assistant Preliminary examination was conducted on February 14 and February 15, 2020.     

New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2020 18:13 IST
RBI Assistant Prelims Marksheet: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released RBI Assistant Preliminary examination Marksheet. The candidates who appeared for RBI Assistant Recruitment examination can check their marksheet on official RBI website. We are providing you with a direct link to directly download your RBI Assistant Prelims Marksheet. RBI Assistant Preliminary examination was conducted on February 14 and February 15, 2020. 

RBI Assistant Prelims Marksheet released: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit official RBI website

Step 2: Click on 'Careers' 
Step 3: Click on marksheet notification on homepage
Step 4: You will be redirected to results login page
Step 5: Enter your registration number and other required details
Step 6: Download and take a printout for further reference

