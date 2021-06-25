Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal assures CBSE students of 'proper evaluation'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.COM/DRRPNISHANK Pokhriyal said that class 12 exam will be held in August

Amid row over the evaluation criteria of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exam, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal assured students that proper evaluation criteria will be followed so that students will not be dissatisfied with their marks. The minister also added that if any student has issue with the marks, he or she can appear in the class 12 exam to be conducted later in August.

The minister in his social media address also acknowledged the role played by judiciary, board, PM Modi and all other stakeholders for finalising a proper evaluation criteria to assess class 12 students.

On June 22, the Supreme Court in its order has dismissed the number of petitions challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) decision to cancel Class 12 examinations and also gave a go-ahead to the assessment scheme brought out by the Boards to evaluate the students' examination pattern.

On June 17, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank welcomed the Supreme Court's in principle approval of the assessment the final marks of Class 12 students whose Board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thanks to the Supreme Court of India for recommending the policy and procedure of CBSE to prepare the results of class XII students! This policy has been adopted by CBSE after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, which is in the interest of the students," Pokhriyal said.

According to the CBSE, the class 12 results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 and Class 12 (40% weightage).

The CBSE will also conduct the exam between August 15 and September 15, subject to conducive Covid-19 pandemic situations. The result will be announced by July 31.

