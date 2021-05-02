Image Source : PTI Rajasthan PTET 2021 exam postponed. Check details

Rajasthan PTET 2021: The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 examination has been postponed by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner. The exam conducting authority will soon release the revised exam date for PTET 2021 on ptet.in. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 16.

"The PTET 2021 examination, which was to be conducted on May 16, is being postponed due the covid-19 Pandemic in the country. The notice further advised the students to keep checking the official website daily to know the latest update regarding the examination date," the notification reads.

Rajasthan PTET is a state-level B.Ed entrance exam conducted by the Govt Dungar College, Bikaner for taking admission in B.Ed, B.A – B.Ed and B.Sc - B.Ed.

Passing the exam will makes students eligible to take admission into the d 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes offered by various B.Ed institutions in Rajasthan.

A total of 4.5 lakh candidates across the state have applied for the Rajasthan PTET exam this year.

