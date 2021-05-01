Image Source : PTI Tripura Board Exam 2021: TBSE Class 10, 12 exams postponed

TBSE Class 10, 12 exams postponed: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has postponed the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 until further notice. The official announcement was made by Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

“As per decision of TBSE the board examinations of class X & XII has been postponed for the time being until further notice. My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted," Ratan Lal Nath tweeted.

“My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted,” he added.

The TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) exams were scheduled to begin from May 19 while the Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams were to begin from May 18. The Tripura board exams were slated to be conducted in offline mode.

