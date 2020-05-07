Punjab declares summer vacation in govt colleges, universities from May 15 to June 15 

Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
Punjab Government on Thursday declared summer vacation in government colleges and universities of the state for a month. In a tweet, the state government said summer vacation will start from May 15 to June 15.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Chandigarh Updated on: May 07, 2020 16:38 IST
"The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15," the tweet read.

As on Wednesday, the novel coronavirus deaths rose to 27 in Punjab with two more fatalities, while the number of cases climbed by 75 to 1,526.

Among the new cases, 28 were reported in Moga, 16 in Tarn Taran, and 13 in Amritsar districts. Two each were from Patiala, Mansa, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib district.

