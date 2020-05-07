Punjab declares summer vacation in govt colleges, universities from May 15 to June 15

Punjab Government on Thursday declared summer vacation in government colleges and universities of the state for a month. In a tweet, the state government said summer vacation will start from May 15 to June 15.

"The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15," the tweet read.

The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) May 7, 2020

As on Wednesday, the novel coronavirus deaths rose to 27 in Punjab with two more fatalities, while the number of cases climbed by 75 to 1,526.

Among the new cases, 28 were reported in Moga, 16 in Tarn Taran, and 13 in Amritsar districts. Two each were from Patiala, Mansa, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib district.

