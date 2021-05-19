NIOS cancels Class 10 exam, postpones 12th exam

Decision on class 12 exam will be taken after reviewing the pandemic situation on June 20.

NIOS 10th, 12th exams 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel the class 10 exam in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. Meanwhile, the class 12 exam has been postponed, and the decision regarding the conduct of exam will be taken after reviewing the pandemic situation on June 20.

NIOS in an official tweet shared the circular informing, "The Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby cancelled and the Public Exam in Theory and Practical of Senior Secondary and Vocational courses scheduled in June 2021 are hereby postponed till further order." The senior secondary students will be informed 15 days in advance prior to the exam.

Regarding the assesment criteria of the cancelled class 10 exam, NIOS mentioned, "It will devise suitable criteria for assessment and results will be prepared in the best interest of learners. Any learner who is not satisfied with the result so computed will be allowed to appear in Public examinations or through on-demand examination as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations.”

For details on exam, candidates can refer to the website- nios.ac.in.

Latest Education News