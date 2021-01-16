Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS students demand cancellation of board exams, want promotion based on internal assessment

Students of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) have demanded cancellation of board examinations this year, citing several issues. Reaching out on Twitter, several students requested the authorities to promote them on the basis of internal assessment. The India Wide Parents' Association wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, raising concerns of the NIOS students. "Books were delivered late amid COVID pandemic, some students in remote areas still waiting for books, this affected their preparations for examinations," the letter read.

"Students did not attend tuition for examination during the pandemic which halted their quality of education. Plus, no reduction of syllabus like other boards was done for NIOS students," the parents' body said in its representation to the authorities.

It said that NIOS should conduct exams in online mode amid a continued threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. "Students don't want to get infected by sitting in examination hall so online option should be provided. Also, they are not being told how the practicals will be conducted," it read.

READ MORE: NIOS Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Students demand cancellation of exams amid rising coronavirus cases

Taking cognizance of the matter, the NCPCR sent the students' concerns for consideration to NIOS Chairman Professor Saroj Sharma. "Since it is a policy matter, the representation is being forwarded to your office for perusal and appropriate action at your end under direct intimation to the complaint," the NCPCR stated.

Storming Twitter using #PromoteNIOSOctoberStudents, some students said they have not received their books and complained against the lack of study material.

"Students are under immense pressure. The majority wants the exams to be canceled. They are the future, and cannot be put in such extreme conditions. Request to cancel January Exam & Promote all the students like April," a student wrote on Twitter.

"Students of #NIOS October 2020 batch request you to promote them , in the same manner you promoted April 2020 #nios batch . We all are in different cities now and out of job. It will be difficult to travel back just for exams," another student said on the micro-blogging platform.

"We enrolled for October 2020 exams. NIOS promoted all students of April 2020 batch but were not sure about October exams dates due to COVID-19. Later, in December 2020, they suddenly decided to conduct exams in Jan 2021. How can they conduct exams of 2020 in 2021. This way we won’t be able to appear for further studies and entire year will get wasted. Most of us are back to our hometown due to loss of work. While, filling up the form , we filled it from the cities where we were employed. Now with this sudden change, we have to travel 1000s of kms just to give exams. This is not a safe option as well. How can they promote April students and delay exams for October students. They are wasting our entire year. This is sheer injustice," a user wrote.

The hullabaloo, however, didn't stop NIOS from releasing the admit cards for Class 10 and 12. The institute has put out the hall tickets for the exams scheduled from January 22.

Last year, the National Institute of Open Schooling had canceled NIOS Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams which were scheduled to begin July 17 onward. The results were declared based on the assessment scheme finalised by the competent committee of the NIOS.

READ MORE: NIOS Class 10, 12 exams cancelled

Latest Education News