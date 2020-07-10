NIOS Class 10, 12 exams cancelled

Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS public exams cancelled, HRD Ministry announces

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today canceled NIOS Board Class 10 and NIOS Board Class 12 exams. The examinations were scheduled to begin July 17 onward. The results will now be declared based on the assessment scheme finalised by the competent committee of the NIOS. The decision, announced by the HRD Ministry, said learners will have an option to appear in the next public/on-demand exam to improve their performance as and when the situation is conducive to hold exams.

"Conduct of March 2020 Secondary and Senior Secondary course Public Examination rescheduled to commence from July 17 onward and further postponed, now stands canceled," the NIOS said in an official release today. It said for the purpose of assessment of learners registered for the public examination, the same is being done in accordance with the recommendations of the Result Committee constituted by the competent authority of NIOS.

The results shall be accordingly complied and declared soon to enable the vertical mobility of learners, based thereon. However, as onetime measure, the learners shall have the option to appear in the next public examination/on demand examination as and when the situation is conducive to hold such examination to improve their performance. The marks ontained by the leqarner in such examination shall however be taken as final for such of those learners opting to appear in the said examination.

ASSESSMENT SCHEME

For all learners of Secondary and Senior Secondary, who have past performance (ie passed) in four subjects, the average of marks obtained in the best three performed subjects will be awarded as theory performance in the subjects for which the learner was registered to appear in the examination which could not be held in March-April 2020.

For all learners, who have past performance (ie passed) in three subjects, the average of marks obtained in the best two performed subjects will be awarded as theory performance in the subjects for which the learner was registered to appear in the examination which could not be held in March-April 2020.

For all learners who have past performance (ie passed) in 1 or 2 subjects, their theory performance will be calculated based on the average pefrormance in theory of last three public exams in those subject for which the learner was registered to appear in the exam which could not be held in March-April 2020.

For all learners who were to appear for the first time and their Tutor Marked Assignment and/or practical marks are available, their performance will be calculated based on the available TMA and/practical marks viz-z-viz performance of last three public examinations in the subjects for which the learner was registered to appear in the exam which could not be held in March-April 2020.

The TMA and/or practical marks secured by the learner shall be reflected along with the theory marks in the marks statement whenever available.

