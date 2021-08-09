Follow us on Image Source : NIITUNIVERSITY.IN NIIT University announces admissions for B.Tech, BBA and Integrated MBA Programmes

Established with a vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability for the knowledge society, the NIIT University (NU) has announced admissions for its various B.Tech, Integrated MBA, and BBA programmes.

NIIT University: Courses offered

B.Tech: Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Biotechnology, Communication and Computer Engineering, Data Science, and Cyber Security.

4-year Integrated MBA: Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance Banking & FinTech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media studies, Digital & Social Media Marketing.

3-year BBA: Finance, Banking & Insurance, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Family Managed Business.

To apply for the programmes at NU, please visit: niituniversity.in.

The curriculum of NIIT University is designed to prepare students for successful careers in today’s time and providing them with outstanding job opportunities. Since its inception, the university has had a track record of 100 per cent placements for students who have opted for the same.

Moreover, with over 700+ placements and industry partners, the highest CTC had been 25 lakhs per annum last year. Students have been previously placed in leading organizations like Coca-Cola, Cognizant, Infosys, and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), to name a few.

The NU Admissions Interaction Process (AIP) is now being conducted online. This process involves communicating with the applicant and their parents about the University's programmes and positioning, as well as helps NU understand the applicants’ aspirations better. Owing to COVID, this interaction procedure has been made entirely online, allowing students and their parents to secure admission from the safety and security of their own homes.

“With the firm belief that academia and industry need to work in tandem, we have been offering industry-aligned education since our inception, to help our students carve successful careers in the evolving knowledge economy. We have a mandatory industry internship programme that exposes our students to the real world of work even while they are graduating. Some of the best names in the industry are our placement partners, helping us find challenging roles for NU alumni in the industry,” Parimal Mandke, Acting President, NIIT University said.

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU imparts education, firmly based on their four Core Principles of providing industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven and seamless education. NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.

In the last semester of any NU programme, a minimum of six months of Industry Practice (IP) is required. Many NU students have completed their IP in famous organisations both in India and abroad.

