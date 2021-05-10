NIIT University offering seamless admissions for 2021 batch

Image Source : PTI NIIT University Admission Interaction Process enables seamless admissions for the batch of 2021 (Representational Image)

Established with a vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability for the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) has enabled unique online Admission Interaction Process (AIP) that assesses the compatibility of students who seek admission to the university.

The online AIP is a two-way process that assesses students based on their overall personality, interest and aspirations rather than only their academic records. Students can get admission on the basis of their Class 10 score and personal interaction, without having to wait for their Class 12 board results.

The AIP is a two-way interaction wherein both the university and the students get to know about the other’s aspirations and the differentiating factors.

NU also encourages parents to partake in this system and gauge for themselves the level of suitability that the university can provide to their children. Further, given the COVID situation, this interaction process is completely online so that the students and their parents can secure the admission from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Students can also choose the AIP date and time from the given time slots as per their convenience.

The AIP consists of 3 main categories-

The Questionnaire assessing communication skills, career goals and degree of self-awareness

An NUAT MCQ consisting of aptitude test, logical reasoning, data interpretation and English language skills

The SPI or Student Personal Interaction which is an informal interaction assessing future goals and communications skills of the student.

The pandemic has brought forth a lot of challenges especially in the education sector. Therefore, it was imperative to build on a comprehensive ecosystem of online modes of delivery that the sector has not witnessed before. We needed a blended model that encapsulated a vast range of digital activities vis-à-vis delivering effective learning.

At NIIT University, a significant part of such a blended learning model has been implemented, based on extensive work done over the last 10 years, with 40 years of research and experience from the sponsoring organisation, NIIT Limited. The AIP is a part of an already evolving pedagogy at NU.

“At NU we have always aimed to foster an environment of peer-to-peer learning, and the AIP enables us to do just that. Apart from assessing the child based on the process, it also helps in creating a synergy between the student’s aspirations and institutions offerings,"Parimal Mandke, Acting President, NIIT University said.

