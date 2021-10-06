NEET-SS 2021 to be held in old pattern: Centre tells Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET SS will be held in new pattern from 2022

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 will be conducted in old pattern. The Central Government and National Board of Examinations informed the Supreme Court that the new pattern in NEET-SS exam will come into effect from 2022.

The apex court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre over the changes in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 pattern and said that the impression and message which will go out is that medical education and medical regulation in the country has become a business and it appears the entire haste is for filling the vacant seats.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "The impression we get is, that the medical education has become a business and medical regulation has also become a business". The bench also comprising justices Vikram Nath and B.V. Nagarathna said this would become a tragedy for medical education in the country.

The bench told Centre's counsel, "If there is obduracy on your part, arms of law are long enough to prevent that".

The bench noted that usually, seats are vacant never in government colleges, rather it is always private colleges. "We have a surmise, that the seats in government colleges are not lying vacant. It is a reasonable surmise. It appears that the entire haste is for filling the vacant seats", it noted.

- With IANS inputs

