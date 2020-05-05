JEE, NEET Exam Dates Latest Updates: HRD Minister RP Nishank may announce dates today

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank may today announce the dates for various competitive exams today.

Union Human Resources and Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank may today announce the dates for various competitive exams including JEE 2020, NEET others during a live interaction with students which he is scheduled to commence at 12 pm today. The Q & A session by the HRD Minsiter will be live on Twitter and Facebook where students can also ask their queries or send suggestions on his Facebook page, or tagging him on Twitter.

Due to the lockdown situation in the country amid coronavirus outbreak, several competitive exams including NEET, JEE Main, entrance exams for various courses, higher education, for admissions in colleges, board exams were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Students for quite a long time have been waiting for the government to come clear on when will these exams will be conducted. Therefore, it is expected that since the HRD minister is interacting with students to listen to their queries, doubts, he may announce dates for these exams.

