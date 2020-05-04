Monday, May 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. IGNOU June 2020 Term End Examinations postponed. Check details here

IGNOU June 2020 Term End Examinations postponed. Check details here

In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, IGNOU June 2020 Term End Examinations have been postponed by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Nageshwar Rao said on Monday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2020 21:45 IST
IGNOU June 2020 Term End Examinations postponed

IGNOU June 2020 Term End Examinations postponed

In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, IGNOU TEE June 2020 or IGNOU June 2020 Term End Examinations have been postponed by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Nageshwar Rao said on Monday. The examinations were earlier scheduled from June 1. 

IGNOU VC Rao also said that the revised set of dates for exams will be decided and announced later. In addition to that, sufficient time will be provided to the aspirants to submit their assignments and other documents required for the examinations. 

However, the new examination dates will be announced 15 days prior to the examinations on the official website -- ignou.ac.in. 

This year, as many as 7.5 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the IGNOU TEE June 2020. About 30 per cent of the total candidates are from Delhi, which is a coronavirus Red Zone.

Earlier, the university has extended the registration date for the Term End Examinations till May 31, without any late fee. 

The vice chancellor Nageshwar Rao has also said that he would be live on Tuesday, at 10 am on  IGNOU's official page on Facebook.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X