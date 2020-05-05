Q & A with HRD Minister RP Nishank at 12 pm today | Standby

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to interact with students from across the country today

Union Human Resources and Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students from all over the country LIVE today from 12 pm onwards to answer various queries including updates on competitive exam dates l, exam results, amid coronavirus lockdown. Lakhs of students who prepare for competitive exams have been waiting for the government to answer their queries as lockdown has pushed dates of various competitive exams. Students who seek answers to their queries can ask their question by tagging HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank​) on Twitter. They can also share suggestions to the HRD Minister on his Facebook page.

