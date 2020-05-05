Image Source : PTI Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 to be out shortly. Direct link to check

Karnataka PUC Results 2020: The Karnataka government is all set to release PUC Results 2020 for the 1st year students today, i.e., May 5. The Karnataka PUC Results 2020 will be announced by the Dakshin Kannada Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA) at 9 am. However, to ensure social distancing and other safety measures due to coronavirus, the government will not host the result at respective colleges. As per the notification released on the official website of DKPUCPA, the Karnataka PUC 1 Results 2020 would be available online at 9 am on result.dkpucpa.com.

Apart from online, the Karnataka PUC results would also be sent to the registered mobile numbers of the students. For the students who wish to check their results online, they may do so on the direct link provided below.

How to check Karnataka PUC Result 2020

1. Visit the official website-- result.dkpucpa.com

2. On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka PUC Result 2020

3. Enter your PUC 1 roll number and click submit

4. Your Karnataka PUC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print out of it for future reference

Karnataka PUC Result 2020: Official Notification

Direct link to download Karnataka PUC Result 2020 (to be activated soon)

Students must note that only the results for the Dakshin Kannada will be released today. Also, the Karnataka PUC 1 Result 20202 will not be available on karresults.nic.in,

