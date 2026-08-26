Abetment to suicide case lodged in IIT Delhi student's death amid protest over 'administrative lapses'

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified person in connection with the death of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student of IIT Delhi. The student allegedly died by suicide on August 22 after jumping from a building. According to the police, the student had entered the campus through the main gate of IIT Delhi around 8:00 am. He then proceeded to the lecture hall complex and took the elevator to the sixth floor, from where he jumped off the front side of the building.

IIT Delhi constitutes inquiry committee to investigate the tragic death

IIT Delhi has constituted an external inquiry committee to investigate the tragic death. The Institute will ensure that the committee is given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and to identify any further measures that may be required to strengthen student support systems. The institute will also appoint an external ombudsperson to address student grievances, as per the institute.

The institute condoled the tragic death of the MSc student and said that it is extending financial support to his family through contributions from faculty, students and staff. The student joined the MSc programme in July 2025.

Classes suspended amid student protests

Classes in the IIT-Delhi were suspended on Monday amid student protests demanding an independent investigation into "administrative lapses" surrounding the death and accountability of the officials found responsible. They also sought an examination of broader issues contributing to student distress, including denial of academic projects, housing-related difficulties and inadequate support systems, along with greater transparency regarding the institute's mental-health protocols, as reported by PTI.

No suicide note was found at the scene

No suicide note was found at the scene. A mobile phone was recovered from the deceased's pocket, which will be examined in accordance with procedure. The police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the IIT administration.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the incident, and further legal action is being taken in the matter. The counselling records and other relevant information from the institute are being obtained, and the facts are being verified. Further legal action is being taken as per law.

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